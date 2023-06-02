ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Makers of Malayalam action thriller ‘Bazooka’ release Mammootty’s first look

Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Limited, has released the first look poster of ‘Bazooka’, its big-budget Malayalam action thriller featuring superstar Mammootty.

The poster features Mammootty as the central figure in a dimly lit space next to a bike almost as if he is about to embark on the journey of a lifetime. The filming of ‘Bazooka’ began on May 10 in Ernakulam, Kerala. It is being helmed by debutant director Deeno Dennis and also stars Gautham Menon.

Talking about the film, Dennis said: “As I have said before, I always dreamt of working with Mammootty sir and this poster has finally brought that dream to life. I feel so thrilled to see his commanding presence in a story that I always wanted to tell. I can’t wait to share the teaser and eventually the film, which is truly the labour of love for all of us.”

Co-Producer Jinu V. Abraham added: “Every single milestone we have reached with this film has been special and the poster launch is no different because we are sharing the first look of Mammootty sir’s character and of the film with the world. The response so far has been fantastic and indicates how eagerly fans are waiting for this film.” ‘Bazooka’ is co-produced by Theatre Of Dreams.

‘Bazooka’ is the latest addition to Yoodlee’s 2023 Malayalam slate with films such as Tovino Thomas’s next, ‘Anveshippin Kandethum’. and ‘Kasargold’ (with Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne).

20230602-203204

