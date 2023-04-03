ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Makers of Nani-starrer ‘Dasara’ reduce ticket price to Rs 112 for Hindi version

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of ‘Dasara’ starring Nani have reduced the ticket price of the Hindi version of the film. It will now cost only Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday.

Nani’s latest film ‘Dasara’ has touched Rs. 87 crore gross worldwide since. The makers of ‘Dasara’ have reduced the cost of tickets for the Hindi version to just Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday.

‘Dasara’ has been released in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in crucial roles.

20230403-160803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adele’s ’30’ tracklist revealed

    Wishes pour in for ‘Kantara’ star Rishab Shetty for being invited...

    Nicolas Cage doesn’t consider himself an actor

    Anurag Thakur meets Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna; discusses Indian film industry