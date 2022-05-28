To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor, filmmaker, and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, the makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie ‘NBK107’ released a brand new poster featuring Balakrishna in a ferocious avatar.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni, who delivered the biggest blockbusters of their careers with their previous films ‘Akhanda’ and ‘Krack’, respectively, are collaborating for this highly-anticipated movie.

The ‘Akhanda’ actor is depicted in the poster wearing white and white, as he is seen in action mode, striking his opponent with a weapon.

The film, with its working title ‘NBK107’, is being produced by Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers.

Actress Shruti Haasan plays the female lead opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna, while Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in an important role as well.

Duniya Vijay, a noted Kannada celebrity is making his Tollywood debut with this film, in which he plays the antagonist.

