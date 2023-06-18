ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Makers of Nikhil-starrer ‘Spy’ dismiss rumours of delayed release

Fans of Nikhil Siddhartha were disappointed with reports of the postponement of the pan-India thriller movie “Spy” directed by Garry B.H.

The movie, which is based on a hitherto unknown facet of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s disappearance story, was to be released on June 29. The makers have again clarified that the release will take place according to schedule, without any delay.

They assured the audience that the work on the computer-generated imagery (CGI) is progressing at “breakneck speed”. Four companies and about 1,000 skilled CGI technicians are working overtime to wrap up the project.

Confirming the news, Nikhil tweeted: “Quality LOCK … Target Lock … Spy Lock … June 29th In Theatres World Wide #IndiasBestKeptSecret #Netaji #SubhasChandraBose.”

The actor also shared a poster where he can be seen holding a machine gun and posing alongside the statues of freedom fighters, including Netaji.

The teaser of the movie had received an overwhelming response across all languages. The makers now plan to go more aggressive in promoting the movie.

Produced on a grand scale by K. Rajashekhar Reddy, who has also scripted the film, “Spy” will be released across five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrasekhar helm the music and camera departments, respectively; Garry B.H. is also editing the movie.

The cast features Nikhil Siddhartha, Aryan Rajesh, Iswarya Menon, Sanya Thakur, Abhinav Gomatam, Makrand Deshpande and Jisshu Sen Gupta in leading roles.

