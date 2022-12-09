ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Makers of ‘Pathaan’ to drop first song ‘Besharam Rang’ on Dec 12

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of ‘Pathaan’ are all set to drop the first song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film on December 12. The track is set to present Deepika Padukone in her hottest best and showcase breath-taking chemistry between her and Shah Rukh Khan.

Siddharth reveals, “Yes, it is true that the first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It’s called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet.”

He adds, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I’m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!”

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. The two sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of ‘Besharam Rang’ took the internet by storm.

The duo shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and Deepika her perfect bikini body. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27.

‘Pathaan’ is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

20221209-125803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Human’ wasn’t an easy story to tell for Vipul Amrutlal Shah

    Yami on ‘A Thursday’: Makes me confident to take many such...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Vidhi Pandya wants Tejasswi to win the game

    Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, shares post on social media