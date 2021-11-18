With only 50 days ahead of the movie’s release, the makers of ‘RRR’ shared the memories related to the beginning of the magnum opus.

It’s been four years since the ‘Baahubali’ director S.S. Rajamouli posted the picture, leaving room for much speculation. Telugu movie folks went gaga over the hint, as they made multiple assumptions on the venture at that time. The makers soon announced the movie and it has been three years since ‘RRR’ got on the floors.

Being a pan-India movie, it is one of the biggest multi-starrer projects in Telugu. The two biggest stars coming together for a mammoth project like ‘RRR’ is one of the biggest feats by Rajamouli. Ram Charan and NTR, who are to play Alluri Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

“4 years since he posted this pic leaving room for so many speculations 3 years since we began filming #RRRMovie 50 Days for you to experience the magic on the big screen. Oohinchani Chitra Vichitram Snehaaniki Chaachina Hastham Jan 7th, Let’s blast!!”, the makers tweeted.

While ‘RRR’ is slated for its grand release in theatres worldwide on January 7, 2022, the team seems to have kickstarted the promotions. A couple of songs released by the team has amplified the pre-existing buzz for the movie.

