ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Makers of ‘Yashoda’ introduce women from their team as ‘powerhouses’

By NewsWire
0
0

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film ‘Yashoda’ have shared a video that features the powerful women behind the making of their movie.

Introducing some women from the cast and crew, the movie team wished more power to the ladies, whom they term as the ‘powerhouses’ of their project.

“Meet the powerhouses, the Women of #Yashoda. Here’s wishing more power to the strongest souls! #HappyWomensDay”, the makers wrote, as they shared the video wishing the women on Women’s Day.

The pan-India, women-centric movie ‘Yashoda’ stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, while actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a pivotal role.

Unni Mukandan will essay a lead role in the movie as well.

Billed as a science-fiction thriller, ‘Yashoda’ is written and directed by director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. It is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

The technical team of ‘Yashoda’ includes Mani Sharma and M. Sukumar as the music composer and the cinematographer, respectively.

20220308-180203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.