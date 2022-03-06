ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Makers to hold massive ‘RRR’ pre-release event

By NewsWire
0
13

The makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer ‘RRR’ are planning to hold a massive pre-release event in either of the Telugu states.

As S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial is inching towards its release date, the makers have been waiting to organizse a grand event.

It is reported that the producers have roped in a big team to organize the pre-release event, which will involve most of the movie’s technicians and stars. A couple of dances and other promotional events will be held for the pre-release event as well.

‘RRR – Rise, Roar, Revolt’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-Indian movies, which is slated for its worldwide release on March 25.

‘RRR’ promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The multilingual magnum opus is gearing up for its grand release globally and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

‘RRR’ features an ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. M.M. Keeravani is the music composer for this upcoming fictional drama.

20220306-182604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.