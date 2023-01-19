SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Making 208 out of 350 is an outstanding effort: Jaffer lavishes praise on Gill for outstanding knock against NZ

NewsWire
0
0

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer showered praises on Shubhman Gill, who amassed a scintillating double ton against New Zealand, saying that “making 208 out of 350 is an outstanding effort.”

Gill scored a sublime 208 for India in the first ODI in Hyderabad as India beat New Zealand by 12 runs on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old’s phenomenal knock saw him write himself into the record books as the youngest player in the history of men’s ODIs to score a double hundred.

Gill’s 208 is the joint-ninth highest individual score in a Men’s ODI and he becomes one of just eight players in history to have reached the milestone in the format.

“Shubman played one of the most outstanding knocks. Somebody as young as Shubman to get that double-hundred and show that much maturity, especially with Kohli and everybody else getting out,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

“I think apart from Shubman Gill, Bracewell, and Santner, everybody struggled on that pitch. No Indian batter got more than 34. Up until Bracewell started hitting, it looked as if it would be hard to come in and hit the ball straight away,” he added.

The 44-year-old also said that if Gill had not batted through then India would not have gotten 349 on the board.

“Had Tom Latham affected that stumping or taken that catch, India would have struggled to win the game. He was on 120-odd then and to restabilize his innings and get a double-hundred, was a mature play from him. Making 208 out of 350 is an outstanding effort. If he hadn’t batted through, India wouldn’t have gotten to that score and it would’ve been difficult, given how New Zealand responded,” said Jaffer.

After going 1-0 up, India will play the second ODI on January 21 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

20230119-112404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL Turning Point: Gaikwad-Conway combo brings Chennai back to winning ways...

    Jofra Archer set to resume training this week

    Kane Williamson to miss three-match T20I series vs India

    2021 T20 WC: Sri Lanka add five more players to their...