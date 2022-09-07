ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Making 73 look 37’: Hrithik’s b’day video message to Rakesh Roshan

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’, told the world about his father Rakesh Roshan’s 73rd birthday by posting a video of the celebrations.

As Rakesh turned a year older, his family came together to celebrate. The video posted by Hrithik showed that the party was a close affair, restricted to a few friends, family, and children. In the caption, the ‘War’ star wrote, “About last night. Happy Birthday Papa. Making 73 look 37. Invincible (heart emoji) We love you!”

On the work front, Hrithik is returning to the big screen after almost three years with ‘Vikram Vedha’ in which he will be seen in action with Saif Ali Khan. The film is one of the highly anticipated releases of 2022.

His previous film ‘War’ was the last blockbuster to come out of Yash Raj Films and also one of the very few blockbusters from Bollywood in recent years as the industry continues to witness a slump at the box-office.

Apart from Pushkar and Gayatri’s ‘Vikram Vedha’, Hrithik will also be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone.

20220907-185803

