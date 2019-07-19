Making ‘Golmaal’ films is my duty: Rohit Shetty

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty feels that his successful franchise “Golmaal” has become a household brand, so much so that it has become his duty to make a new film in the series every now and then.

“I feel making ‘Golmaal’ has now become my duty. It’s not my product anymore. It has become a household brand, and I have to just make a new ‘Golmaal’ film every now and then, and offer it to the audience. The characters of ‘Golmaal’ are simple and happy. They don’t question and analyse everything. Feeling happy is good for health, and ‘Golmaal’ lets the audience do that,” said Rohit, at an interaction with the press at a book launch in Mumbai.

The first “Golmaal” film released in 2006 and was declare a hit, and till date there have been four films in the franchise, over 13 years.

Rohit is right now busy filming the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer “Sooryanvanshi”. “There is still a lot of time for ‘Sooryavanshi’ to release. It is scheduled for next year,” he said.

The filmmaker launched Janhavi Samant’s book “Faaltugiri And Other Flashbacks” at the event. “Janhavi and I go a long way. She interviewed me over many years like other media professionals. Janhavi’s book takes you to a different world. When you enter that world you feel happy.”

Rohit said owing to the needless running-around of modern life, simplicity and peace of mind is missing among us.

“When I read Janhavi’s book, I realised we have advanced in technology but the simplicity among us is missing. We are all running around, and that includes me as well. We are complicating everything for no reason,” said Rohit.

If he were to adapt the book into a film, which actress would he cast as Janhavi? Rohit chose to play safe answering the query: “If I take one name, the others will feel bad, and the actress wqhom I name will land up at my office tomorrow! The situation is very tense these days.”

“Sooryavanshi” is slated for release on March 27, 2020.- IANS

iv/vnc