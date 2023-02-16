New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANSlife) No matter what, we all deserve to be loved and valued. Make sure to take the time this year, whether you’re single or in a relationship, to express your love in unique ways.

Spend some time expressing your love and gratitude to those around you. Making breakfast in bed for your loved ones can be as simple as delivering a handwritten message. Relationships can be strengthened significantly by demonstrating care.

Reach out to loved ones; whether it be through a phone call, text message, or a handwritten note, spend some time to let them know that you are thinking of them and value them. Give the people you care about the gift of time, connection, empathy, compassion, and a safe place to be vulnerable.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, a Psychotherapist, Life & Business Coach, & Founder-Director of Gateway of Healing, shares 14 ways to help you create meaningful memories:

Have a spa day: Treat yourself and your loved one to a relaxing spa day, complete with massages, facials, and other pampering treatments.

Plant a tree: Plant a tree together in honour of your relationship or friendship. This can symbolise growth and remind you of the love you share.

Do a puzzle: Working on a jigsaw puzzle helps enjoy each other’s company and boosts the satisfaction of completing a task as a team.

Have a photography session: Have a professional photography session together or take candid photos of each other throughout the day.

Go stargazing: Find a secluded spot away from city lights and spend the evening stargazing and discussing your hopes and dreams for the future.

Write a song: Write a song together, either from scratch or by remixing a favourite song to make it your own.

Plan a scavenger hunt: Create a scavenger hunt for your partner or friends, leading them to different locations with unique gifts and special memories.

Create a care package: Put together a care package for someone you love, including their favourite treats, a cosy blanket, and a handwritten note.

Create a memory book: Collect photos, mementoes, and memories from your relationship or friendship and create a memory book that you can look back on for years to come.

Have a movie marathon: Choose a selection of your favourite romantic comedies or heart-warming films and spend the day with your loved ones.

Play games: Play games together, such as board games, card games, or video games. This can be a fun and playful way to spend time together.

Make handmade gifts: Create handmade gifts for each other, such as a painting, a photo album, or a knitted scarf.

Take a dance class: Sign up for a class together and learn how to salsa, tango, or swing dance.

Perform acts of kindness: Plan a day of random acts of kindness, such as leaving positive notes for strangers, paying for someone’s coffee, or donating to a charity.

Dr. Chandni Tugnait suggests celebrating everyone who brings happiness and joy into your life – friends or neighbours who have been by your side during tough times or family members who keep filling your life with laughter. Remember to be kind to yourself too! Give yourself the same amount of love and kindness that you give others, and don’t put yourself last on the list constantly. Treat yourself well – it’ll make all the difference!

