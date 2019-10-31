Making youth self-reliant priority: Dushyant

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (IANS) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday assumed the charge of his office here.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accompanied his deputy on the occasion.

Soon after assuming the charge of the office, the Deputy Chief Minister while interacting with the media said that making the youth self-reliant and competent is the priority of the new government.

He said that dedicated efforts would be made to ensure that the state government lives up to the hopes and aspirations of the people.

He said the government would work for the welfare of every section of society.

Meanwhile, responding to another question regarding the increasing pollution problem, he said that he will be writing a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office today regarding the permanent solution to tackle the problem of pollution caused by the residue burning of the paddy crop.

While, responding to another question, he said that day before yesterday, he had studied the image obtained from the satellite about the smoke caused because of crop burning and in which besides Haryana, most of the stubble burning, has been reported from Punjab or Pakistan’s West Punjab.

