Malaika and Arjun ring in New Year with Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha

Malaika Arora shared the New Year picture on Sunday with her beau Arjun Kapoor in which she can be seen giving a peck on his cheeks.

She took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a monochromatic picture with her fans which shows her and Arjun dressed in winter-wear standing under a tree.

Malaika wrote in the caption, “Hello 2023 … Love n light … 01.01.23.”

The two lovebirds rang in the New Year along with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal at an undisclosed location in Rajasthan.

Varun also took to the story section of his Instagram and shared a group picture with Malaika and Arjun standing under the same tree.

Arjun and Malaika Arora have been dating for many years now. The two made their relationship Instagram official in 2019, when Malaika dedicated a romantic birthday post to Arjun.

Malaika separated from her ex-husband in May 2017.

