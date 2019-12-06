Malaika Arora bats for the pear fruit

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANSlife) The Pear Bureau Northwest has roped in Bollywood actor Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador for USA Pears in India.

Commenting on the health benefits of pears and its amazing nutrient composition, Malaika said that the pears is a regular part of her fitness regime” “Being convinced that the fruit is providing me with all the necessary nutrients, I look forward to the #thepearcare campaig”.”

She urged her fans to include a USA Pear in their daily diet and see the difference.

Jeff Correa, International Marketing Director, Pear Bureau Northwest “aid, “Over the years, India has emerged as one of the fastest growing markets for USA Pears. The country is currently amongst the top 10 markets globally. USA Pears are grown in Oregon and Washington where the right mix of volcanic soil, clean mountain water and warm spring and summer days, with cool nights, combine to produce some of the world’s finest “ears.”

He said that growers of USA Pears make tremendous efforts to produce some of the best pears in the world and for them India is a very important market and they make all endeavors to ensure a healthy and nutritious fruit to the Indian consumers.

USA Pears are a powerhouse of nutrition, as one medium pear provides 6 grams of fiber, which is about 24 per cent of the Daily Value, and can help you feel satisfied longer between meals and snacks thus aiding in weight loss, Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared.

Much of the fiber in fresh pears is in the form of pectin, which has been shown to reduce cholesterol and decrease the risk of heart disease. Pears also have vitamin C, an important antioxidant necessary for bone and tissue health, and prevention of cardiovascular disease and various cancers.

