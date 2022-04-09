ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Malaika Arora describes her accident as ‘a scene from a film’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress and television personality Malaika Arora has penned a long note on social media, a week after she met with a car accident.

Malaika got into the car accident on April 2 near Mumbai, following which she was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. She was then discharged a day after.

She posted a picture on Instagram and thanked the doctors, friends and family members for being there for her.

Malaika wrote: “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.

“Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels – be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step.

“They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those – known and unknown – who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most.

“A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour.”

Malaika said that she is on her “road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it”.

Malaika was returning home from a fashion event, about which she had even posted updates on her Instagram account, when her driver lost balance and her Range Rover bumped into three cars on the expressway.

She was rushed to Navi Mumbai’s Apollo Hospital, where she was said to be recovering well, although shaken by the incident, and was likely to be discharged on Sunday.

Apparently, she was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident. The local police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

20220409-150603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SNL’s Pete Davidson to star in horror thriller ‘The Home’

    Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Thalaivi’ in theatres on April 23

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his ‘flawed’ character in ‘Serious Men’

    Potential contestants listed for first season of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu OTT’