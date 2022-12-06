ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Malaika Arora has a fear of mouthing dialogues

Diva Malaika Arora, who is currently seen in her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ expresses her fear of mouthing dialogues.

The first episode of the series opens the doors to Malaika Arora’s strengths, weaknesses and fears. She speaks her heart out about her fears and how she tries to overcome them one step at a time.

In a conversation with her manager Ekta, where she asks if Malaika was dodging a movie script because of her fear of acting.

Malaika says, “I am not dodging it… I am just not sure. Honestly, it’s not the fear of acting, but more about the discomfort I feel in mouthing dialogues. Standing up in front of people and actually being comfortable about emoting with dialogues is something I have always been a little apprehensive about. I get a little nervous about it… So that’s probably why I shy away from it.”

She adds: “Over the years there have been loads of scripts that I have seen and read but somewhere I’ve always stayed away. Well, that’s another fear of mine. Even in school, I used to hate when I had to mug up something and say it in public.

“I thought it was the most daunting task. I felt there was so much pressure, that it would make me feel very uneasy. I couldn’t eat, sleep or do anything if I had to learn something. So this fear of mine has just always been there.”

‘Moving in with Malaika’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

