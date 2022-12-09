ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Malaika Arora: ‘I want to do things for myself’

NewsWire
0
0

Malaika Arora spoke about how she copes with all the pressure and said that now she wants to do things for herself.

She said: “Personally, I’ve become a certain way because I’m very conscious about people’s perception and what they will say, how will it be taken, hurting people’s feelings….there’s a constant battle over there.”

Malaika, who is dating actor Arjun Kapoor added: “I feel I want to go against the grain for a change now. I want to do things for myself, I want to push the envelope.”

Malaika has made her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show,’Moving In With Malaika’. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now.

20221209-154202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Minari’ actor Steven Yeun: Was blown away by story’s simplicity

    Will whistle when you’re on screen, Uthappa tells Irfan Pathan

    Malayalam superstar Mammootty tests Covid+, ‘CBI 5’ shoot suspended

    Korean bill to enable BTS, other boy bands avoid mandatory military...