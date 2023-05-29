Diva Malaika Arora shared a picture of her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, wearing that many feel is his birthday suit.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of Arjun, who seemed to be wearing nothing but just holding a pillow strategically placed to hide his modesty while sitting on a sofa.

Malaika tagged him as “lazy.”

Malaika wrote in the caption: “My very own lazy boy.”

Arjun re-posted it and added a heart emoji.

The two have been dating for years now. It was in 2019, when they made their relationship Instagram official.

On the work front, Malaika made her OTT debut with ‘Moving In With Malaika’. Arjun will be next seen in ‘The Lady Killer’.

20230529-160605