Malaika Arora dresses as a cabbage, says veganism is no joke

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora says she takes being vegan very seriously, in a new post on social media.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in a short green ruffled dress. The actress described her look with funny hashtags like cabbage patch and patta gobi (cabbage).

“I take being vegan very seriously….. #cabbagepatch #gogreen #stylishlyGreen #PattaGobi,” she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, the dancing diva Malaika got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: “Parents give you direction in life and support you. But our siblings also support us, and that is something we should be happy and proud about.”

Malaika recalled she used to take care of Amrita when their mother was at work.

She opened up about her bond with her sister during the shoot of Sony Entertainment Television’s show “India’s Best Dancer”.