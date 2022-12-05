ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Malaika says son Arhaan was most supportive for ‘Moving In With Malaika’

Actress Malaika Arora said her son Arhaan was very supportive as he said yes to her to take forward her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’.

In the opening episode of the much awaited show – Moving In With Malaika, producer, director, choreographer and a dear friend Farah Khan Kunder comes over to Malaika’s place for a friendly visit. The two go back in time and reminisce about the making of Malaika. They talk about her past, present and much more.

In the conversation, Farah asks how Malaika’s close ones have reacted to the news of her doing a reality show, first being Malaika’s son, Arhaan, “How come Arhaan has agreed to this?”

To which the gorgeous diva Malaika Arora smiles and responds, “He was the most supportive, Farah. He said mom, go for it. Somewhere for me I think half that battle was won. He’s a kid. I should be able to do something where he feels proud of what I’m doing, he’s comfortable with what I’m doing.”

Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series will start streaming from December 5 onwards on Disney+ Hotstar.

