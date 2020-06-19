Trending now

Canindia News

Malala celebrates completion of Oxford degree

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Islamabad, June 19 (IANS) Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Friday took to social media to celebrate her recent graduation from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Malala, who became of the face of Taliban brutality when she was shot in the head for going to school in the Swat valley, took to Twitter to share her excitement, posting a happy picture with her family, cutting a cake, The Express Tribune reported.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” she wrote.

Malala first shared the news of her graduation on June 8 when she participated in the YouTube special, #DearClassof2020.

Malala had shared then that she still had “four more exams to go”.

IANS

ksk/

