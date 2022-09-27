ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Malala launches film production career with three projects for Apple

NewsWire
0
0

Malala Yousafzai — activist, Nobel Peace Prize winner, and self-confessed “Stranger Things” fan — is in production on her first project for Apple, ‘Variety’ has revealed.

Her production company Extracurricular has partnered with the indie studio A24 for a still-untitled feature documentary on the legendary “haenyeo” society of fisherwomen, who live on South Korea’s Jeju Island.

The Apple Original Films title is directed by Peabody Award nominee Sue Kim (“The Speed Cubers”), and is the first project to go into production from Extracurricular’s partnership with Apple TV+, which was struck in March 2021, notes ‘Variety’.

Malala unveiled her first slate of film and TV projects for Apple TV+ through Extracurricular on Monday.

Headlining the slate is the feature film adaptation of Elaine Hsieh Chou’s acclaimed book “Disorientation”, which was published earlier this year. A sharp-edged, celebrated satire, “Disorientation” is about a college student’s revealing dissertation on a young poet.

The project will be produced by “Don’t Look Up” helmer Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, with Stephanie Mercado and Todd Schulman overseeing. A director has not yet been attached.

Extracurricular is also working on a scripted series based on the New York Times best-selling debutante writer Asha Lemmie’s coming-of-age novel “Fifty Words for Rain”, about a woman’s search for acceptance in post-World War II Japan.

The lead casting for both projects will introduce new talent, Extracurricular’s head of production Erika Kennair told Variety. “Just by the nature of it, the lead of ’50 Words for Rain’ is a half-Black half-Japanese woman. And unless Naomi Osaka wants to start acting, we’re going to have to discover that woman, which is really exciting.”

Speaking to ‘Variety’, Malala said: “What I hope to bring to the table are the voices of women of colour, and debut writers and Muslim directors and writers. I hope we can have a wide range of perspectives and we challenge some of the stereotypes we hold in our societies.”

She added: “I also hope that the content is entertaining, and that people fall in love with the characters and have the best time together.”

20220927-230401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ben Affleck excited by Ridley Scott’s shooting style on ‘The Last...

    Shawn Mendes reportedly joins dating app

    Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson team up again for Apple’s space...

    Lily James lost ‘lots of jobs’ due to method acting in...