INDIA

Malali mosque row: K’taka court reserves order for Nov 9

NewsWire
0
0

A Karnataka court has reserved an order in connection with the Malali mosque row for November 9.

The Third Additional Civil Court in Mangaluru, after reserving the order, directed that a status quo has to be maintained in the premises of the mosque.

Hindutva organisations have submitted a petition demanding a survey of the mosque on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Challenging this, the management of the mosque and Muslim organisations have argued that the court does not have jurisdiction to look into the matter.

The court was suppose to deliver the judgment in this regard on Monday.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishat (BJP), one of the petitioners, demanded the appointment of a court commissioner and a conduct survey in Malali mosque.

The management of the mosque maintains that the petition by the VHP should be quashed.

The court has recorded argument and counter arguments.

20221017-141601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Property worth Rs 46.85 lakh attached in money laundering case

    Govt to launch mega tourism event in Leh on Thu

    Battle for UP: Mamata launches blistering attack on BJP, seeks apology

    Despite leg injury, Shraddha Arya performs dance at award ceremony