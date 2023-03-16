INDIA

Malali mosque row resurfaces as VHP holds yagna for ‘divine blessings’

The Malali mosque row in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district has surfaced again as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists on Thursday performed a special ‘yagna’ seeking divine blessing and intervention for a temple to come up.

The activists performed ‘Maha Gana Yaga’ or ‘Ganapathy Homa’ to pray for construction of a temple at the site of the mosque, as per the advice of tantris. When the question was asked whether the temple will be constructed at the site of Malali mosque, tantris (foretellers) had advised that the work needs divine blessings.

As per the advice the VHP activists conducted the ‘Maha Gana Yaga’ at Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandir at Malali town. BJP MLA from Mangaluru South Constituency Bharath Shetty was present.

A temple structure was found on April 21, 2022 during the renovation of Malali mosque, stirring a controversy. Following the controversy, the court had ordered the mosque management to stop the work.

