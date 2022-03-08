ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Malavika Mohanan hints about getting on board for Prabhas’s next

By NewsWire
Malavika Mohanan will play the leading lady opposite Prabhas in his next biggie.

Hinting at the same, the actress has reacted to the news.

In her latest interaction with Tamil media, the Malayalam actress almost confirmed her collaboration with Prabhas in his next.

“For a while now, talks about my possible collaboration for a Telugu project have been making rounds. I am on board for this really big Telugu movie. I cannot reveal anything at this point in time, but the project will commence soon,” Malavika Mohanan said.

It is almost confirmed that Prabhas and Maruthi’s forthcoming project, which is tentatively titled ‘Raja Deluxe’ will get on the floors soon.

The makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the same.

‘Uppena’ fame Krithi Shetty will play another important role in the movie as well. It is reported that ‘Raja Deluxe’ will be produced by ‘RRR’ producer, DVV Danayya.

