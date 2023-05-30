ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passes away

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan, who was suffering from liver ailments, passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday, film industry sources said.

The 49-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital early this month following stomach pain and after certain medical tests, it was diagnosed that his condition was serious.

The doctors had suggested a liver transplant and Pengan’s twin sister agreed to be the donor but as they did not have Rs three million for it, the actor’s friends started to raise funds. However, Pengan’s condition deteriorated and he passed away on 3.25 p.m.

The actor is known for films like ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’, ‘Shefeekkinte Santhosham’, ‘Honey Bee 2.5’, ‘Vellaripattanam’, ‘Jaane Mann’, ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’, ‘Priyan Ottathilanu’, ‘Jo and Jo’, and ‘Minnal Murali’.

The last rites of the actor will be held here on Wednesday, his family said.

