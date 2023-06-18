ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 86

One of the senior most actors of Malayalam film industry Poojapura Ravi passed away at Marayoor in Idukki district on Sunday. He was 86.

Ravi who was living in his ancestral residence at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram shifted to his daughter’s residence at Marayoor in Idukki district after his son Harikumar and family shifted to Dublin in Ireland due to the professional commitments.

Poojapura Ravi acted in more than 800 movies. His last movie was ‘Guppy’ in which pan India actor, Tovino Thomas was the hero. He commenced his career through ‘Kalanilayam’ drama troupe of late N.K. Achary who was one of the doyens of Malayalam theatres. Ravi then migrated to the film industry and was a presence in almost all the movies.

The actor was given a send off in December 2022 when he was shifting his residence from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki.

The funeral of the deceased actor is not yet finalised and relatives said that it will be announced later.

