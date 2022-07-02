Malayalam movie director Anil is making his Kollywood debut with ‘Saayavanam’ starring Soundararaja and Devananda in the lead roles and produced by Santhosh Damodharan under the Damor Cinema banner.

Anil has directed more than 40 Malayalam movies and has worked with top Malayalam heroes. His latest film ‘Maiya’ is made in Hindi and is all set for release.

Damor Cinema commenced their production journey with the movie ‘Pakalpooram’ which was also directed by Anil. The production company has so far made several hit movies including ‘Vaalkannadi’, ‘Ivar’, ‘Chandrolsavam’ and ‘Kurushetra’.

Soundararaja of ‘Kadaikutty Singam’, ‘Dharmadhurai’ and ‘Sundarapandian’ fame plays the lead role in ‘Saayavanam’. This is the third movie for Soundararaja to play the lead role. Earlier, he had played the lead in ‘Oru Kanavu Pola’ and ‘Enakku Veru Engum Kilaigal Kidayathu’ with ‘Comedy King’ Gowndamani.

Speaking about ‘Saayavanam’, Anil said that he wanted a different script to make his Kollywood entry.

“The title of the movie means ‘wild forest’ which is also the representation of the characters in the movie. The story revolves around the character Seetha played by Devanada. Soundararaja has got in to the skin of the character and has delivered an excellent performance,” Anil said.

He further said that major portion of the movie was shot in Cherrapunji.

“I believe that this is the first Tamil film which is entirely shot with mist, rain and forest. The elements are used to represent the mindset of the characters in the movie. The characters are wild like the forest, they have their own secrets like the mist and rain,” he added.

National Award winner Appukutty and Janaki of Karnan fame play supporting roles in the movie.

L. Ramachandran is the cameraman for the flick. Music is by Poly Varghees who is a Mohana Veena player. Editing for the film will be done by Arul Siddharth.

