ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Malayalam film and music fraternity mourns Vani Jayaram’s passing

NewsWire
0
0

The passing of hugely popular singer Vani Jayaram has come as a shock to the Malayalam film industry as hers was a much-loved voice in the state, she having sung more than 600 songs in a career that took off in 1973.

Vani, as she was popularly known, made her Malayalam debut in 1973 by recording the solo song ‘Sourayudhathil Vidarnnoru’ composed by Salil Chowdhary for the film ‘Swapnam’.

Vani worked with leading Malayalam composers, including M.K. Arjunan, G. Devarajan, M.S. Viswanathan, R.K. Shekhar, V. Dakshinamoorthy, M.S. Baburaj, Shyam, A.T. Ummer, M.B. Sreenivasan, K. Raghavan, Jerry Amaldev, Kannur Rajan, Johnson and Raveendran.

Her best came out when she collaborated with Arjunan and Sreekumaran Thampi and she was at ease with the new generation of composers and rendered songs till a few years back.

The title song ‘Marathe Marikurumbe’ of the film ‘Puli Murugan’ was sung by her and it was listed among the 70 songs that were considered eligible for Oscar nominations in 2018 under ‘Original Song’ category.

Popular Malayalam singer Sujatha said she was shocked and wished the news was not true.

“We used to regularly interact and meet. After her husband passed away, she became a loner as the two were deeply attached to one another. Her talent just cannot be expressed in words. I will now miss someone whom I always liked.” Sujatha said.

Another Malayalam singer, Madhu Balakrishnan, said she had recently spent a lot of time with Vani and they were supposed to take part in a musical event in March. “She was a really nice human being and I will miss her a lot,” Balakrishnan said.

20230204-163802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Rubaru’ from ‘Khuda Haafiz 2’ is all about devoted love

    Reena Kapoor wants to begin the New Year on a spiritual...

    Ronit Roy: Crime shows help create awareness

    Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with ‘Heart Of Stone’