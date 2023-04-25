ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Malayalam film industry seeks probe into drug use, calls out two actors

NewsWire
0
1

Top Malayalam film bodies on Tuesday admitted that there is an influx of the use of drugs in the industry and they will approach the state government for a proper probe.

After a meeting of the various film bodies here, including the AMMA (representing the actors), the FEFKA (19 different organisations spanning drivers to directors) and the producers association, producer Renjith said the behaviour of actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi has crossed all limits and hence till they mend their ways, none from the industry will cooperate with them.

“These two do not honour their agreements and arrive late on the sets. Their behaviour has become intolerable and has become a pain for fellow actors and others and hence we have no other way but to announce that we will, from now on, not cooperate with these two,” he said.

Incidentally, it was on April 18 that the FEFKA had met and expressed their huge displeasure in the way some actors are behaving and if they do not change on their own, they will be forced to come out with their names and that happened on Tuesday.

20230425-213005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Devoleena calls Abhijit an ‘unscrupulous person’ during nomination...

    Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch unites music industry to celebrate soundtrack of 2021

    Music composer Atul Gogavale talks about help he got from Riteish

    ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Shailesh Lodha to host poetry...