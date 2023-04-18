ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Malayalam OTT political thriller ‘Jai Mahendran’ goes into production

After streaming critically acclaimed originals in Tamil and Telugu, OTT platform SonyLIV is making its first foray into the Malayalam language space with the political drama ‘Jai Mahendran’.

The show focuses on the life of Mahendran, a manipulative officer who believes in getting things done through powerplay and by using his influence within the system. His writ in the office, however, stops running and his views get challenged as he becomes a victim of the same powerplay.

In an attempt to safeguard his job and restore his reputation, Mahendra plans to sabotage the entire system to his advantage. Whether he’s able to pull off his master plan forms the crux of the story.

‘Jai Mahendran’ is helmed by Rahul Riji Nair, winner of national and state awards, and it is being directed by Srikanth Mohan. “Our goal with ‘Jai Mahendran’ is to provide a balanced portrayal of the life of an officer from various viewpoints,” Nair explained.

He added: “The system can be exceedingly complicated with many winding regulations and powerplay at different levels. Through ‘Jai Mahendran’, we aspire to illuminate a topic that is both relatable and entertaining for the audience.”

The show has an ensemble cast that includes Saiju Kurup, Suhasini, Miya, Suresh Krishna, Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikad, Vishnu Govindan, Sidhartha Siva and Rahul Riji Nair in pivotal roles.

