Malayalam superstar Mammooty begins shooting for crime thriller

NewsWire
Malayalam superstar Mammootty has flagged off his 2023 with the new movie helmed by cinematographer-turned-director, Roby Vargheese Raj.

The movie, according to insiders, is a crime thriller and Mammootty joined the crew on January 1 on the sets of the movie at Pala in Kottayam district. His arrival was marked by the cutting of a cake and New Year celebrations as well.

The script of the movie is by Mohammed Shafi and it has been co-scripted by Rony David Raj, the director’s brother. Mohammed Rahil is wielding the camera and Malayalam cinema’s prolific music director, Sushin Shyam, is composing the music. Praveen Prabhakar presides over the editing table.

Produced by Mammootty’s production house, Mammootty Kampany, the movie will be shot across Kerala and in Mumbai and New Delhi.

This is the first directorial venture of Roby Vargheese Raj ,who had worked as cinematographer in previous Mammooty films ‘Puthiya Niyamam’ and ‘Great Father’.

The superstar has had a fairly successful run in 2022 with his movie ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ making Rs 80 crore in the box office (by Malayalam industry standards, that will be considered a big hit), followed by CBI 5 – Brain (Rs 50 crore) and Rorschach (Rs 17 crore).

