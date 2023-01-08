WORLD

Malaysia, Indonesia eye expansion of trade

NewsWire
0
0

Malaysia aims to boost bilateral trade with neighbouring Indonesia, including cross-border investments, in a number of key sectors, a Malaysian official said.

Among areas of interest are pharmaceuticals, aerospace, palm-oil processing, consumer goods, as well as defence and security, International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said in a statement on Sunday.

These were reflected in nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Malaysian and Indonesian companies, with a total potential investment value of more than 1.6 billion ringgit ($363 million), he added.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is currently on a two-day official visit to Indonesia from Sunday to Monday, his first tour abroad since assuming office last November, with trade being high on the agenda.

Within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Indonesia is Malaysia’s second-largest partner in trade and the third-largest source of foreign direct investment.

Total trade between the two countries was nearly $23 billion in 2021, a 45.5 per cent year-on-year increase compared to 2020.

For the period of January to November 2022, the bilateral trade between both countries had already exceeded $27 billion, nearly 33 per cent more than the corresponding period in 2021.

20230109-001606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Court throws out petitions against Israel-Lebanon maritime deal

    Climate change will drastically cut Indonesia’s rice, coffee production: Study

    China fires missiles over Taiwan for first time

    Aid vessel with 106 migrants on board allowed to dock in...