No single party or political coalition gained simple majority in Malaysia’s 15th general election, according to the results released early Sunday on the website of the country’s election commission (EC).

Of the major political coalitions contesting the 220 seats in the lower house of the parliament, Pakatan Harapan won 82, Perikatan Nasional won 73, Barisan Nasional won 30, and GPS, the group of parties from the northern Borneo state of Sarawak, won 22, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the EC.

As of 4:30 a.m. local time, one seat in the northern Borneo state of Sabah has yet to be tallied.

The rest of the 220 seats were won by smaller groups and independent candidates.

The lower house of the parliament has 222 seats and the voting for the remaining two seats have been postponed, one due to the sudden death of a candidate and another over flooding which disrupted the voting.

20221120-062802