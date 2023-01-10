SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal suffer first-round exit

NewsWire
0
0

India had a disappointing start to the 2023 season as the ace shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal suffered an early exit from the Malaysia Open Super 1000 after losing their respective opening round matches on Tuesday.

Srikanth, who is struggling with his form, was handed a 19-21, 14-21 straight-game defeat at the hands of Nishimoto in 42 minutes of play while Nehwal lost 12-21, 21-17, 12-21 to the world no 13 Chinese Han Yue here at Axiata Arena.

Coming into the match, Srikanth was leading 5-1 in the head-to-head record. The Japanese shuttler’s win over the ace Indian is the first since he defeated the Indian in the 2018 Hong Kong Open.

Tuesday’s match was world no 13’s seventh international meeting with Nishimoto and the first since the 2019 Indonesia Open where Srikanth toppled the Japanese in straight games.

In another women’s singles match, Aakarshi Kashyap too bowed out after losing 10-21, 8-21 against Wen Chi Hsu of Taipei.

Later in the day, Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will begin their campaign against Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam of Hong Kong.

The men’s doubles duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will be up against the Korean combination of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae.

20230110-113603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Badminton: Arjun Rehani, Rohan-Kavya advance to next round

    World champion shuttler Axelsen pulls out of Japan Open badminton tournament

    Anupam Kher visits Sindhu’s house; gets bowled over by her trophies,...

    Malaysia Masters: Sindhu loses to nemesis Tai Tzu Ying in quarters