SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Malaysia Open: Sindhu loses to Marin; Prannoy and Satwik-Chirag pair advance

NewsWire
0
0

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu couldn’t manage to get the winning start in 2023 as she suffered a loss at the hands of familiar foe Rio 2016 champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the opening round of Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament, here on Wednesday.

Coming back to action after a five-month-long injury layoff, Sindhu lost 12-21, 21-10, 15-21 in her first match since the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal win.

It was the first meeting between the Rio 2016 finalists since Marin beat Sindhu at the Swiss Open final in 2021.

The Spaniard dominated the opening game right from the start and clinched it easily 21-12. But the Indian ace bounced back in the second game with a healthy 11-5 lead at the time of the interval and quickly raced to 21-10 to force the decider. In the deciding game, Marin restored her momentum and headed into the break with an early lead and wrapped up the match with ease after the change of sides.

On the other hand, HS Prannoy and the world championships bronze medallist men’s pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy sailed into the round of 16.

In men’s singles, Prannoy overcame Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen in three games, 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 in the first round. The men’s doubles pair Satwik and Chirag trounced the world No. 9 Korean combination of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho to win 21-16, 21-13.

After losing the closely fought opening game, Prannoy took the second game and was trailing 2-7 in the decider before scripting a comeback to clinch the match in one hour and 15 minutes.

Prannoy, the only Indian left in the fray in the singles event, will take on Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo to set up a potential quarterfinal clash with second-seed local player Lee Zii Jia.

Sindhu’s loss ended India’s challenge in the women’s singles category as Malvika Bansod lost world No. 2 Korean An Se Young 9-21, 13-21.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saina Nehwal went down fighting 12-21, 21-17, 12-21 to Han Yue of China in the first round and Aakarshi Kashyap too suffered defeat in her first round at the hands of Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei 10-21, 8-21.

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist women’s doubles pair Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly progressed in the pre-quarterfinals and the Kidambi Srikanth suffered a first-round exit with a 19-21, 14-21 loss to world No. 17 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan on Tuesday.

20230111-162802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BWF World Tour Finals: Prannoy beats Axelsen to end campaign on...

    Swiss Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy in quarters; Rankireddy-Shetty crash out

    Malaysia Masters: Prannoy loses to Angus Ng Ka Long in semis...

    Lack of balanced diet the reason I couldn’t excel as a...