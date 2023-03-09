WORLD

Malaysia registers unemployment rate of 3.6% in Jan

NewsWire
0
0

The number of unemployed persons in January continued to decrease, reaching 596,100, registering a 3.6-per cent unemployment rate, official data showed on Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the country’s labour market continued on an upward trend following the current improvement of the country’s economic position, in keeping with the expansion of the global economy.

Therefore, the number of the labour force in January improved further, increasing by 0.2 per cent month-on-month to 16.76 million persons, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the labour force participation rate during the month remained at 69.8 per cent.

The DOSM anticipates the labour market to remain stable and expand in the upcoming months.

In tandem with the transition phase of the country to the endemic and the reopening of international borders, it foresees Malaysia to be benefitted from the spillover of the increase in the number of tourist arrivals, as well as more productive trade and business activities in Malaysia, which will in turn contributed towards a stable recovery, particularly in the services sector.

It expects business activity to continue to grow in early 2023, contributing to more job opportunities, hence encouraging more labour force participation in the market and subsequently strengthening the labour market and improving the country’s economic performance.

20230309-180006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taiwan extends strict Covid curbs

    German tennis star Kerber announces pregnancy, to miss U.S. Open

    Airbnb introduces new anti-party tools to safeguard hosts

    Prachanda wins vote of trust with overwhelming support