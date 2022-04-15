HEALTHWORLD

Malaysia reports 10,413 new Covid infections, 18 new deaths

NewsWire
0
3

Malaysia reported 10,413 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 4,363,024, according to the health ministry.

There are 27 new imported cases, with 10,386 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

Further 18 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,381, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry reported 13,202 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,209,858.

There are 117,785 active cases, as 154 are under intensive care, with 89 of whom in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 58,078 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 84.5 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 79.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 48.9 per cent have received boosters.

20220415-113601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala to strictly enforce night curfew, no exemption for religious places

    Don’t hoard oxygen, taking it casually is harmful, warns AIIMS chief

    Covid-19 spread: TN orders closure of temples, movie theatres

    Andhra’s active cases climb to 1,064 : Health officials