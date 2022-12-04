HEALTHWORLD

Malaysia reports 1,866 new Covid-19 infections, 6 more deaths

NewsWire
0
0

Malaysia reported 1,866 new Covid-19 infections as of Saturday midnight, bringing the national total to 4,998,830, according to the Health Ministry.

There are six new imported cases, with 1,860 cases being local transmissions, data released by the Ministry showed.

Another six deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,710, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry reported 2,814 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,939,021.

There are 23,099 active cases, with 102 being held in intensive care and 69 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,082 vaccine doses administered on Saturday and 86.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 per cent have received the first booster and 1.8 per cent have received the second booster.

20221204-100202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    22 engineers died of Covid, over 500 infected: Bihar Association

    IMF approves financing package for Kenya’s Covid-19 response

    India launches National Polio Immunization Drive to sustain polio-free status

    Andhra govt for reducing Covid vax booster dose gap by 3...