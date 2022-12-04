Malaysia reported 1,866 new Covid-19 infections as of Saturday midnight, bringing the national total to 4,998,830, according to the Health Ministry.

There are six new imported cases, with 1,860 cases being local transmissions, data released by the Ministry showed.

Another six deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,710, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry reported 2,814 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,939,021.

There are 23,099 active cases, with 102 being held in intensive care and 69 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,082 vaccine doses administered on Saturday and 86.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 per cent have received the first booster and 1.8 per cent have received the second booster.

