Malaysia reports 23,100 new Covid cases

Malaysia recorded 23,100 new Covid infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 34,42,736, according to the Health Ministry.

The new infections included 298 imported cases and 22,802 local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported citing data released on the ministry’s website.

Further, 75 deaths were reported due to Covid, bringing the death toll to 32,749.

The ministry reported 30,624 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 31,16,564.

There are 2,93,423 active cases currently registered in the Southeast Asian country, 361 of them in intensive care and 193 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,15,202 vaccine doses administered on Monday, and that 82.7 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, while 78.9 received their second and 44.9 received their booster dose.

