Malaysia reports 3,321 new Covid-19 infections, 8 new deaths

Malaysia reported 3,321 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the national total to 4,467,061, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 3,000 Covid-19 cases were reported as of Wednesday mindnight.

There are 10 new imported cases, with 3,311 being local transmissions, data released on the Ministry’s website showed.

Eight more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,598, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry reported 1,416 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 4,406,613.

Among the 24,850 active cases, 59 are being held in intensive care and 34 are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 29,791 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone.

At present, 85.2 per cent of the population have received at least one vaccine dose, 82.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.2 per cent have received booster shots.

