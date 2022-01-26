WORLD

Malaysia reports 4,066 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths

By NewsWire
0
16

Malaysia reported 4,066 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 2,840,225, according to the health ministry.

There are 442 new imported cases, with 3,624 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,918, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry reported 3,559 more recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,762,608.

There are 45,699 active cases, 131 are being held in intensive care units and 65 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 213,226 doses of the Covid vaccine on Tuesday, and 79.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, while 78.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 34 per cent have received boosters.

20220126-093802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.