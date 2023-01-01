HEALTHWORLD

Malaysia reports 513 new Covid cases, 1 new death

NewsWire
0
0

Malaysia reported 513 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 5,026,677, according to the health ministry.

There are four imported cases, with 509 cases being local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released on the ministry’s website showed.

One new death was reported, pushing the death toll to 36,853.

The ministry reported 833 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,977,822.

There are 12,002 active cases, with 33 being held in intensive care and 15 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,442 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 86.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 per cent have received the first booster and 1.9 per cent have received the second booster.

20230101-112803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Top China health official predicts three winter waves of Covid

    Indonesia temporarily suspends liquid medicines after 99 kids die of acute...

    K’taka to clamp down on unnecessary C-section deliveries in govt hospitals

    The youth from West Bengal who unearthed the origin of SARS-Cov-2...