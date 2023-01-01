Malaysia reported 513 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 5,026,677, according to the health ministry.

There are four imported cases, with 509 cases being local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released on the ministry’s website showed.

One new death was reported, pushing the death toll to 36,853.

The ministry reported 833 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,977,822.

There are 12,002 active cases, with 33 being held in intensive care and 15 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,442 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 86.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.8 per cent have received the first booster and 1.9 per cent have received the second booster.

