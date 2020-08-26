Malaysia reports six new Covid-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 26 (IANS) Malaysia has reported six new Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally to 9,291, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that one of the new cases is imported and five more are local transmissions.

Another seven cases have been released, bringing the total cured and discharged to 8,978, or 96.6 per cent, of all cases.

Of the remaining 188 active cases, nine are being held in intensive care and six of those are in need of assisted breathing.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total deaths at 125.

