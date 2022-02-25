HEALTH

Malaysia sees fresh high of 32,070 daily Covid cases

By NewsWire
Malaysia has reported 32,070 new Covid-19 infections, which is the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 3,337,227, according to the health ministry.

There are 209 new imported cases, with 31,861 being local transmissions, midnight Thursday data released on the ministry’s website showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

A further 46 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,534.

The ministry reported 23,332 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,018,172.

Among 286,521 active cases, 327 are being held in intensive care and 201 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 137,197 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 82.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose. 78.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 44 per cent have received boosters.

