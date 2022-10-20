WORLD

Malaysia to hold general election on Nov 19

NewsWire
0
0

Malaysia will hold the general election on November 19, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The nomination of candidates will take place on November 5, providing two weeks for official election campaigning, Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh told reporters here.

There will be 363,515 election workers who will operate 8,958 voting centres across the country to serve a total of 21,173,638 registered voters, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on October 10, paving the way for a snap election, citing the need to end the political uncertainty which has seen two premiers appointed since 2020 following the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in February of that year.

Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the Prime Minister on March 1, 2020 but later resigned following the withdrawal of support by MPs from his own coalition.

Ismail Sabri was then appointed on August 21, 2021.

20221020-135805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel’s Netanyahu pleads not guilty as corruption trial resumes

    ‘Trump could be culpable for role in Capitol riots’

    S.Korea announces bill to allow singles to be eligible for full...

    25 killed in rain-related accidents in Balochistan