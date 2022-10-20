Malaysia will hold the general election on November 19, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The nomination of candidates will take place on November 5, providing two weeks for official election campaigning, Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh told reporters here.

There will be 363,515 election workers who will operate 8,958 voting centres across the country to serve a total of 21,173,638 registered voters, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on October 10, paving the way for a snap election, citing the need to end the political uncertainty which has seen two premiers appointed since 2020 following the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in February of that year.

Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the Prime Minister on March 1, 2020 but later resigned following the withdrawal of support by MPs from his own coalition.

Ismail Sabri was then appointed on August 21, 2021.

