Malaysia urges Pak, India to exercise ‘utmost restraint’

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 8 (IANS) Malaysia on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to exercise “utmost restraint” and prevent further escalation of tension in the region after New Delhi revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Malaysia is concerned over the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, in particular the repeated escalation of tension in the region,” read a statement issued by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s office.

“As a close partner to both India and Pakistan, Malaysia places high hopes that the two neighbours will exercise utmost restraint to prevent further escalation that could be detrimental to the peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” it said.

The Malaysian Premier stressed the need for both sides to honour existing UN resolutions and engage in dialogue.

“Malaysia would like to encourage all stakeholders to abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir towards the maintenance of international peace and security.”

“Malaysia always believes that dialogues and consultations are the best route to a peaceful and amicable solution over this longstanding issue.”

The statement came after Monday’s phone conversation between Mahathir and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan over the Kashmir situation.

Over the past few days, Khan has been trying to win diplomatic support for Pakistan’s stance against India’s decision, with him reaching out to Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

