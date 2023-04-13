WORLD

Malaysian economy projected to grow at 4.1% in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

The Socio Economic Research Centre (SERC) of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia has projected the Malaysian economy will grow at 4.1 per cent in 2023.

The SERC said on Thursday in a report that the growth is underpinned by a more sustainable pace of private consumption, which made up 60.2 per cent of total GDP in 2022.

It noted that exports, which had been a strong contributor to the economy, have displayed slowing momentum since late 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is noted that the Malaysian economy achieved a strong recovery growth of 8.7 per cent in 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SERC concurred with the Malaysian Central Bank’s assessment that the upside and downside risks to the economy are roughly balanced.

The report said that global economic uncertainty remains elevated, pertaining to the lag impact of global monetary tightening in some advanced economies, tighter credit conditions, high consumer inflation and business costs pressure, as well as lingering fears about the recent banking stress in the US.

It also said the slowing growth momentum of exports reflected the dampening effect of weakening global demand, easing prices of energy and commodities, and the impact of high base effects in 2022.

However, it said that China’s reopening would help to strengthen domestic tourism, trade activities and foreign direct investment inflows from China.

20230414-005403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We needed to play for Pakistan’s pride and we did it,...

    Son of Wagner Group’s mercenary boss may have given away secretive...

    China’s B-Team Pak bats for their human rights records

    Duterte says will run for VP in 2022 polls