DIASPORAWORLD

Malaysian-Indian jailed in Singapore for smuggling animals

NewsWire
0
0

A 36-year-old Indian-origin man has been sentenced to a year in prison for smuggling 26 dogs and a cat, out of which 19 died, in his lorry from Malaysia to Singapore.

In one of the most shocking cases of live animal trafficking seen so far, Gobysuwaran Paraman Sivan from Malaysia pleaded guilty to 20 charges under the Animals and Birds Act, The Straits Times reported.

Sivan worked as a lorry driver to transport construction materials from Malaysia to Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint, charging S$75 per animal.

Since 2021, Sivan has been regularly smuggling animals, such as dogs, cats and parrots, around two to three times a month, putting them into boxes, containers and laundry bags that were zipped up.

The boxes were placed in hidden compartments behind the driver’s and passenger’s seats and an overhead compartment, the report said.

On October 18, 2022, Sivan’s lorry was checked by an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority at the Tuas checkpoint, who found dogs and a cat alive in the vehicle.

While an adult French bulldog died due to insufficient ventilation, 18 of the other dogs died later from a highly contagious virus transmitted by faecal-oral contact.

Only seven dogs and the cat survived, the prosecution said, adding that these animals were in weak condition and suffered from diarrhoea, parasites and inflammatory skin conditions.

“He comes from a low-income background and solely provides for the care and medical expenses of his aged mother,” defence lawyer Ashvin Hariharan said, adding that Sivan is genuinely remorseful, The Straits Times reported.

“The accused committed the act of confining or conveying the animals in a manner that subjected them to unnecessary suffering for financial gain,” District Judge Lorraine Ho said.

In Singapore, first-time offenders caught importing any animal or bird without a licence may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

20230425-081803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-origin prof was ‘blacklisted’ on Twitter for Covid info: Report

    Indian-American tech executive to make 2nd Congressional run

    South African authorities move application for Gupta brothers’ extradition from UAE

    NYC Mayor honours Indian-American organisations